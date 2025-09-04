Daniel Levy ends 24-year run as Tottenham Hotspur executive chairman Daniel Levy has stepped down as Tottenham’s executive chairman after 24 years, following the club’s Europa League win. Peter Charrington takes over as non-executive chairman. Levy’s tenure saw stadium development, financial growth, but also fan protests over poor league form.

London:

Daniel Levy has stepped down as executive chairman of Tottenham Hotspur after more than two decades in charge. Levy, who joined the club in 2001, leaves following Tottenham’s recent Europa League victory, their first trophy in 17 years.

Under Levy’s leadership, Tottenham transformed from a historic London club into a major player on the global football stage. His tenure included overseeing the construction of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which opened in 2019 and has since become a key source of revenue for the club.

Levy thanked the club’s staff, players, managers, and fans in a statement, expressing pride in what had been achieved despite challenges along the way.

I am incredibly proud of the work I have done together with the executive team and all our employees. We have built this club into a global heavyweight competing at the highest level. More than that, we have built a community,” Levy said in a statement.

“I was lucky enough to work with some of the greatest people in this sport, from the team at Lilywhite House and Hotspur Way to all the players and managers over the years. I wish to thank all the fans that have supported me over the years. It hasn't always been an easy journey but significant progress has been made. I will continue to support this club passionately,” he added.

Peter Charrington - new man in charge

The club has appointed Peter Charrington, a board member and director at Spurs’ owners ENIC, as non-executive chairman, a new position aimed at guiding the club’s future direction.

Despite European success, Tottenham’s recent Premier League form was poor, finishing 17th last season. This underperformance sparked protests from fans critical of Levy’s management, with chants and banners calling for change.

Financial experts highlight Levy’s cautious spending and focus on profitability, crediting his approach for Tottenham’s status as one of the most financially successful clubs in Premier League history. As Levy steps away, Tottenham faces the task of building on recent triumphs while addressing on-field struggles.