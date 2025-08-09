Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Where to watch FA Community Shield 2025 final in India? Liverpool face Crystal Palace in the 2025 Community Shield at Wembley. The Premier League champions look to start strong under Arne Slot, while FA Cup winners Palace, fresh off a historic triumph, aim to cause another upset in their Shield debut.

London:

The 2025-26 English football season officially kicks off on Sunday, August 10, as Premier League champions Liverpool face FA Cup winners Crystal Palace in the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium.

Liverpool enter the fixture on the back of a dominant league-winning campaign under Arne Slot. The Dutchman has made an immediate impact in his first season, guiding the Reds to the title with a commanding style of play. However, the new season will bring fresh challenges for the Merseyside club. It will be the first time that Liverpool play a competitive game after the unfortunate death of Diogo Jota.

It needs to be seen how his teammates cope with that and present themselves in the new season. Some of the key players, such as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz, also left the club, and so did Darwin Nunez. In their absence, Liverpool added some quality players in Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Hugo Ekitike. They will be tested against Palace in the cup finale before the Premier League season kicks off.

Palace, meanwhile, are riding a wave of momentum after securing their first-ever major trophy by upsetting Manchester City in the FA Cup final. That historic Wembley win marked their fourth victory in six neutral ties at the venue, reinforcing their growing reputation as a cup force under Oliver Glasner. Palace’s pre-season featured a strong showing from their first team in a 3-1 win over Augsburg, as preparations intensify ahead of a possible European campaign.

They will arrive as the underdogs, and it’s often dangerous. A new-look Liverpool side will have to be cautious, or else the London-based side can cause a massive upset ahead of the PL.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Broadcast Details

When is Crystal Palace vs Liverpool match?

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool will be played on Sunday, August 10.

At what time does the Crystal Palace vs Liverpool match begin?

The Crystal Palace vs Liverpool match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is the Crystal Palace vs Liverpool match being played?

The Crystal Palace vs Liverpool football match will be played at Wembley Stadium.

Where can you watch the Crystal Palace vs Liverpool match on TV in India?

The match between Crystal Palace vs Liverpool will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Crystal Palace vs Liverpool match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Crystal Palace vs Liverpool football match online on the Sony Liv app.