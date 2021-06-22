Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Croatia vs Scotland Live Streaming Euro 2020: Find full details on when and where to watch CRO vs SCO Live Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony TEN.

Croatia vs Scotland Live Streaming Euro 2020: Watch CRO vs SCO Live Online on SonyLIV

CRO vs SCO Live Streaming: Two sides locked on a point apiece in Euro 2020 Group D prepare for battle at Hampden Park on Tuesday as Croatia face off against Scotland. The Chequered Ones were held to a 1-1 draw by the Czech Republic last time out, while Scotland's goalless stalemate with England felt more like a win for the Tartan Army.

When is Croatia vs Scotland Euro 2020 match?

What are the timings of Croatia vs Scotland Euro 2020 match?

Croatia vs Scotland Euro 2020 match will take place on Wednesday morning (Tuesday night), June 23.

Croatia vs Scotland Euro 2020 match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is Croatia vs Scotland Euro 2020 match?

Croatia vs Scotland Euro 2020 match will be played in Hampden Park, Glasgow (Scotland).

Which TV channel will broadcast Croatia vs Scotland Euro 2020 match?

Croatia vs Scotland Euro 2020 match will be telecasted on Sony Ten Network.

Where can you live stream Croatia vs Scotland Euro 2020 match?

Croatia vs Scotland Euro 2020 match will live stream on Sony Liv and Jio TV (Sony Ten Network channels) in India.