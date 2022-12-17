Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team Argentina

Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: Where and when to watch match on TV, online in India

Morocco and Croatia are set to face each other in the third place play-off of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Saturday. In the semifinals, while Argentina beat Croatia 3-0, France defeated Morocco 2-0.

Interestingly, this is the second time that Croatia will play their third place play-off in the World Cup. Their previous was back in the year 1998, when they emerged victorious against the Netherlands. On the other hand, Morocco is the only African nation to reach this far in the World Cup history.

It is the first time that the World Cup is taking place outside the June-July window.

Here is all you need to know about the live streaming details about the match between Morocco vs Croatia :

When is Morocco vs Croatia match?

The match is scheduled to be played on the 17h of December, Saturday.

Where will the match between Morocco and Croatia be held?

The match will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium.

When will the match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between Morocco and Croatia begin?

The match is scheduled for 8:30 PM IST

Where can we watch the match between Morocco and Croatia of FIFA World Cup 2022 in India on TV?

The live telecast on TV can be seen on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India.

Where can we watch the match between Morocco and Croatia of FIFA World Cup 2022 in India online?

The live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Head-to-head details

This will be the second encounter between Morocco and Croatia in this edition of World Cup

Matches won by Morocco - 0

Matches won by Croatia - 0

Matches ending in draw - 1

Morocco's road to third-place play-off: ​

Match 1: Morocco vs Croatia - Draw (0-0)

Morocco vs Croatia - Draw (0-0) Match 2: Morocco vs Belgium - Winner (2-0)

Morocco vs Belgium - Winner (2-0) Match 3: Morocco vs Canada - Winner (2-1)

Morocco vs Canada - Winner (2-1) Round of 16: Morocco vs Spain - Winner on penalties (3-0)

Morocco vs Spain - Winner on penalties (3-0) Quarterfinals: Morocco vs Portugal - Winner (1-0)

Morocco vs Portugal - Winner (1-0) Semifinals: Morocco vs France - Loser (2-0)

Croatia's road to third-place play-off:

1st Round: Croatia vs Morocco - Draw (0-0)

Croatia vs Morocco - Draw (0-0) 2nd Round: Croatia vs Canada - Winner (4-1)

Croatia vs Canada - Winner (4-1) 3rd Round: Croatia vs Belgium - Draw (0-0)

Croatia vs Belgium - Draw (0-0) Round of 16: Croatia vs Japan - Winner on penalties (3-1)

Croatia vs Japan - Winner on penalties (3-1) Quarterfinals: Croatia vs Brazil - Winner on penalties (4-2)

Croatia vs Brazil - Winner on penalties (4-2) Semifinals: Croatia vs Argentina - Loser (3-0)

