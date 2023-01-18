Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Here's when and how you can watch them clash in friendly encounter

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to clash against each other

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: The FIFA World Cup might be over but there is enough action that is going on. Both Messi and Ronaldo might have played their last World Cup which concluded in December 2022 but they will continue to play for their respective clubs. Lionel Messi will be playing for Paris Saint-Germain whereas Cristiano has taken up a new role with Al Nassr FC, a move that hasn't been appreciated much.

Undoubtedly, both Messi and Ronaldo have been two of the greatest players of the game and their contribution to the game has been immense. It is finally time for Ronaldo to make his debut for Al Nassr FC that too against Paris Sanint-Germain and one of his arch-rivals Lionel Messi. After Argentina's World Cup victory against France, many have been touting Messi as one of the greatest of all time and Ronaldo might have an extra motivation to silence his critics. This is a friendly game that will be played between PSG and Al Nassr FC and generally these matches are not telecasted or can be streamed online. But is it the case with this match? let's find out.

Streaming details of the marquee clash

The much-awaited match will be played two weeks after Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr. Ronaldo's debut was delayed because he was serving a two-match ban which came after he smashed a fan's cell phone who was cheering for Everton. The match will start at 8:00 pm local time and will see two greats of the sport clash against each other. The match will be played on January 19, 2023, Thursday. As per Indian timings, the match will kickstart at 10:30 pm local time and will be played at the King Fahd International Stadium. Unfortunately, the match will not be streamed on any Indian sports channels but can be streamed on Paris Saint-Germain's official television channels.

