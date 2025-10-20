Cristiano Ronaldo to not travel to India for AFC Champions League 2 clash vs FC Goa Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League clash against FC Goa on October 22, as the club manages his game time ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Despite his absence, Al-Nassr, unbeaten in the tournament, remain strong favourites.

Cristiano Ronaldo will not travel to India for Al-Nassr FC’s AFC Champions League Two group-stage fixture against FC Goa, the club has confirmed. The Saudi Arabian giants are scheduled to arrive in Goa on Monday night ahead of their October 22 clash at the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

Ronaldo, who has been sidelined for the club’s last two AFC Champions League Two matches, will continue to sit out as part of Al-Nassr’s strategy to manage the veteran forward’s game time. The 40-year-old is eyeing a historic sixth appearance at the FIFA World Cup in 2026, and the club’s coaching staff, led by Jorge Jesus, is focused on preserving his fitness for long-term goals.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s potential arrival had generated massive excitement across India, prompting FC Goa and local authorities to prepare for extensive security measures. However, FC Goa received confirmation on Monday that Ronaldo would not be part of the squad travelling to India.

“Al-Nassr have informed FC Goa today that Ronaldo will not travel,” a source who has been tracking the development told TOI on Monday. “Even when FC Goa sought confirmation yesterday, they were asked to wait till today. The club is expected to make an official statement now.”

Mane, Felix, Inigo, Coman to feature

Despite Ronaldo’s absence, Al-Nassr remain a formidable side in the AFC Champions League Two. They sit atop their group after convincing wins against FC Istiklol (5-1) and Al Zawraa (2-0). The team boasts a star-studded lineup that includes former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, Portuguese attacker Joao Felix, Spanish defender Inigo Martinez, and French winger Kingsley Coman, all of whom have featured in the club’s campaign so far.

For Goa, the challenge remains steep. The Indian Super League side has yet to open their account in the continental competition, having suffered 2-0 defeats in both of their opening matches. Sunday’s fixture will be a crucial test for Manolo Márquez’s side as they aim to salvage their group-stage campaign.