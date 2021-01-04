Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses Pele with his 758th goal in Juventus' win vs Udinese

Image Source : AP Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo (centre) scores during the Serie A match between Juventus and Udinese at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Sunday.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals and set up another for Federico Chiesa as Juventus beat Udinese 4-1. Paulo Dybala netted in stoppage time shortly after Marvin Zeegelaar had grabbed a consolation for Udinese.

The Portugal captain's brace allowed him to notch up his 758th goal in his glittering career, moving him one ahead of Pele on the all-time list.

Only Slavia Prague legend Josef Bican has scored more goals than any other player in history with 805 goals in 530 matches between 1931 and 1955.

Juventus moved to fifth, 10 points behind Milan, having played a match less than most of the teams around it.

In Milan, AC Milan warmed up for a midweek showdown with Juventus by beating Benevento 2-0 on Sunday despite playing most of the match with 10 men, to remain unbeaten atop Serie A.

Rafael Leão all but secured the victory for Milan with a stunning strike shortly after halftime. A Franck Kessié penalty had given Milan an early lead before Rossoneri midfielder Sandro Tonali was sent off in the 34th minute for a dangerous tackle.

Benevento, which is led by former Milan star player and coach Filippo Inzaghi, missed a penalty.

Milan remained the only unbeaten team across Europe’s top five leagues. Stefano Pioli’s side is one point above Inter Milan, which won 6-2 at Crotone thanks to a Lautaro Martínez hat trick.

(With inputs from AP).