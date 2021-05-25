Cristiano Ronaldo strongly hints at Juventus departure; says reached goals set for himself

Image Source : AP File photo of Cristiano Ronaldo.

With clouds of Cristiano Ronaldo's move away from Juventus getting thicker with him moving his string of expensive cars out of his home in Turin, the Portuguese star strongly hinted at his departure from the club in a long Instagram post.

The 36-year-old forward, who has a contract with Juve till 2022 summer, expressed his happiness on what he has achieved with the Old Lady this season that included Tim Cup, Super Cup titles and Serie A top scorer. While he congratulated Inter Milan for winning the league, he also felt that he has achieved his goals that he set from the day he set his foot in Italy.

"The life and career of any top player are made of ups and downs," Cristiano wrote on Instagram. "Year after year, we face fantastic teams, with extraordinary players and ambitious goals, so we always have to give our best to keep ourselves at excellence levels.

"This year we couldn't win Serie A, congratulations to Inter for the well-deserved title. However, I have to value everything that we achieved this season at Juventus, both in collective and individual terms. The Italian Super Cup, the Italian Cup and the Serie A Top Scorer trophy fill me with happiness, mainly due to the difficulty they carry with them, in a country where nothing is easy to win.

"With these achievements, I reached a goal that I had set myself since the first day I arrived in Italy: to win the Championship, the Cup and the Super Cup, and also to be Best Player and Top Scorer in this great football country filled with tremendous players, giant clubs and a very own football culture.

"I've already said that I don't chase records, records chase me. For those who don't understand what I mean by this, it's very simple: football is a collective game, but it is through individual overcoming that we help our teams achieve their goals. It is always looking for more and more on the field, working more and more off the field, that records eventually emerge and collective titles become inevitable, some being the natural consequence of the other.

"So, I'm very proud with this fact that has been widely replicated in recent days: Champion in England, Spain and Italy; Cup winner in England, Spain and Italy; Super Cup winner in England, Spain and Italy; Best Player in England, Spain and Italy; Best Scorer in England, Spain and Italy; Over 100 goals for a club in England, Spain and Italy. Nothing compares to the feeling of knowing that I've left my mark in the countries where I've played, and that I gave joy to the fans of the clubs I represented. This is what I work for, this is what moves me and this is what I'll always keep chasing for until the last day.

"Thanks to everyone who took part in this journey! We stand together!"