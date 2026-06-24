Cristiano Ronaldo stars as Portugal decimate Uzbekistan in FIFA World Cup 2026 with dominant 5-0 win

New Delhi:

Portugal put forth a magnificent performance against Uzbekistan in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. The two sides met at the Houston Stadium on June 23rd, and the game was a must-win for Portugal as the side had drawn their last game against DR Congo and were desperate for a victory.

Taking on Uzbekistan, Portugal opened the scoring early into the game as Cristiano Ronaldo silenced his critics, scoring in the 7th minute of the game. Furthermore, Nuno Mendes doubled the lead with a magnificent free kick just minutes later.

Additionally, Ronaldo scored the third goal of the game and completed his brace by scoring in the 39th minute as the first half ended with Portugal leading 3-0. As for the second half, Nematov scored an own goal in the 60th minute, with Rafael Leao scoring the fifth goal for Portugal in the 87th minute as the side registered a dominant 5-0 win.

After their win, Portugal have now moved into first place in their group. With four points in two matches, the side will secure their berth in the knockout stages of the tournament with a win in their next game. Second place in the group is held by Colombia.

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What did Ronaldo say after winning the game?

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Player of the Match award for his brilliant performance in the clash, scoring a brace. Ronaldo led from the front and talked about the past week. The legendary forward revealed how tough of a week it has been for him with the criticism around his performance in Portugal’s first game of the tournament.

“I know that whoever works hard, God helps him. It was a tough week, a dark one, it started as if I had retired from football, but I held on as I always hold on because I believe in work more than football. It was tough, I have to admit, but we came back,” Ronaldo said after the game.

With one win and one draw after two matches, Portugal will be continuing their FIFA World Cup campaign by taking on Colombia. The two sides will meet at the Miami Stadium on June 28th.

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