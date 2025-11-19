Cristiano Ronaldo shares a laugh with Donald Trump, White House shares video: Watch Cristiano Ronaldo attended a White House black-tie dinner with Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince MBS, marking his first US visit since 2016. Ronaldo, Al Nassr star, prepares for a record sixth World Cup; White House shared a “two Goats” video.

Washington:

Cristiano Ronaldo attended a glittering black-tie dinner at the White House on Tuesday, joining Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammad bin Salman and US President Donald Trump, along with prominent business leaders including Elon Musk, Tim Cook, and FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Trump expressed his excitement at hosting the football superstar, stating that his son, Baron, now holds him in higher regard after meeting Ronaldo.

“My son is a big fan of Ronaldo. And Baron (Trump) got to meet him, and I think he respects his father a little bit more now, just the fact that I introduced you,” Trump told the guests.

Ronaldo, who transferred to Al Nassr in 2023 and has become the face of the Saudi Pro League, attended the event with fiancee Georgina Rodriguez. The move was part of a trend of high-profile European footballers signing lucrative contracts in Saudi Arabia, whose clubs are backed by the sovereign wealth fund chaired by MBS.

On Wednesday, the White House shared a video of Ronaldo and Trump together on social media, captioned: “Two Goats.” Meanwhile, in previous interviews, Ronaldo has expressed admiration for Trump and highlighted the former president’s influence on global affairs.

“One of the most important guys is the US president. If we can help each other to make this happen,” the Portuguese footballer had said. “He is one of the guys I wish to meet to sit and have a nice talk. If it is here, or in the US, wherever he wants, I know he was here in Saudi with our boss MBS. I wish one day to meet him because he is one of the guys who can make things happen and I like people like that,” he said.

Ronaldo previously gifted jersey to Trump

Ronaldo’s connection to the US has been highlighted before, notably in July when European Council president Antonio Costa gifted Trump a Portugal jersey signed by Ronaldo, accompanied by the note: “To president Donald J. Trump, Playing for Peace.”

This visit marked Ronaldo’s first trip to the US since 2016. He is preparing for a record sixth FIFA World Cup next year, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, alongside longtime rival Lionel Messi.