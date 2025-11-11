Cristiano Ronaldo sets timeline for retirement, confirms final World Cup in 2026 Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed he plans to retire in “one or two years,” marking the 2026 World Cup as his final tournament. The 40-year-old Al-Nassr star said he still feels sharp but wants to spend more time with family after a record-breaking 25-year career.

Riyadh:

Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted that his illustrious football journey is nearing its end, revealing he plans to retire “in one or two years.” The Portugal captain, who has scored over 950 goals for club and country since debuting for Sporting Lisbon in 2002, said he wants to step away from the game to spend more time with his family.

Currently playing for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, Ronaldo extended his contract until 2027 earlier this year but hinted that his playing days could conclude sooner. Speaking via video call at a Saudi-hosted global summit on tourism and investment, the 40-year-old shared a mix of humour and reflection about his future.

“Soon for me means in 10 years … No, I’m joking,” Ronaldo said with a smile.

“I’m really enjoying the moment right now. As you know, in football, when you reach some age, you count the months very quick. I feel very good in this moment. I score goals; I still feel quick and sharp. I’m enjoying my game in the national team. But of course, let’s be honest. What I mean by soon is probably one or two years,” he added.

Definitely yes, says Ronaldo

Ronaldo, who remains Portugal’s all-time leading scorer with 143 international goals, confirmed that the 2026 World Cup, to be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, would mark his final appearance on football’s grandest stage.

“Definitely, yes, because I will be 41 years old [at the World Cup]. I gave everything for football. I’ve been in the game for the last 25 years. I did everything. I have many records in the different scenarios in the clubs and also in the national teams,” he said.

The veteran forward has continued to impress for both club and country, maintaining his scoring touch deep into his late 30s. As Portugal close in on qualification for the 2026 World Cup, Ronaldo’s focus appears fixed on making one last run at the only major trophy missing from his glittering career - the FIFA World Cup.