Cristiano Ronaldo continued his brilliance in the Saudi Pro League as the Portuguese Legend scored his hat-trick in Al-Nassr's thumping win over Al Fateh. Riding on the back of Ronaldo's 63rd career hat-trick and Sadio Mane's brace, Al-Nassr registered a 5-0 cakewalk over Al Fateh on Friday.

The Portuguese star found the back of the nets twice in regulation time and once in stoppage time and also provided an assist to Sadio Mane, who scored the other two goals of the day. After Mane opened the scoring sheets in the 27th minute, Ronaldo got an easy cross from the right flank to deflect the ball into the nets off his header.

The 38-year-old then scored his second in the second half when Abdulrahman Ghareeb provided an assist with Ronaldo getting a clear path in front of him in the box. The Portuguese star then got to his hat trick with a delicate left foot on the left flank in the stoppage time. Notably, Ronaldo then took the hat-trick ball with him after the match.

In terms of most career hat-tricks scored by a player in football's history, Ronaldo stands second. He is only behind the Legendary Pele, who has 92 hat-tricks to his name. Notably, the 2016 Euro Cup champion is the leading goal-scorer in active players with his football rival Lionel Messi standing behind him with 57 hat-tricks.

This was Al-Alami's (Al Nassr) first win of the the season as they suffered two losses before this. They occupy the 10th spot in the 18-team group stage in 2023. The Ronaldo's club faced defeats at the hands of Al Ettifaq and Al Taawoun by 1-2 and 0-2, respectively. They next face Al Shabab in their next group game on Tuesday, August 29.

