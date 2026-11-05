Cristiano Ronaldo retires: 10 records he owns for Portugal and international football

New Delhi:

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football after a career that spans over 23 years. During his time, Portugal qualified for the Euro 2024 final, which Greece ended up winning 1-0. He avenged that defeat by beating France in the 2016 Euros final. Apart from that, Ronaldo also led his national team to two Nations Cup titles in 2019 and 2025.

Ronaldo now retired with 146 goals in 234 international appearances. With that, he retires as the highest goalscorer and most-capped player in men's international football. Meanwhile, the 41-year-old announced his decision on social media, highlighting what it meant for him to represent the national team.

“To the Portuguese people, the day has come for me to hand back the number 7 shirt of our National Team. Today, my journey on the pitch with the National Team comes to an end. I leave with my head held high,” Ronaldo said. “The number 7 shirt will remain. The pride of having worn it will be mine forever. Portugal will always be a part of me.”

Ronaldo's international journey began in August 2003. Over the following two decades, he represented Portugal at six FIFA World Cups and six European Championship final tournaments. His achievements extend beyond trophies, with several individual milestones that have set unprecedented standards in international football.

10 major records Ronaldo leaves behind

1. Highest goalscorer in men's international football

Ronaldo finishes his Portugal career with 146 international goals. He surpassed former Iran striker Ali Daei's previous record of 109 goals in September 2021 and became the leading goalscorer in men's international football.

2. Most international appearances

With 234 caps, Ronaldo finished at the top of the men's international appearance charts. He became the first footballer to reach 200 international appearances in June 2023, against Iceland.

3. Goals at six different FIFA World Cups

Ronaldo became the first player to score at six separate editions of the men's FIFA World Cup - 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026.

4. Second-most World Cup appearances

The Portuguese forward made 27 appearances across six World Cups, placing him second on the tournament's all-time appearance list. He also holds the record for the most World Cup appearances by a Portugal player.

5. Portugal's leading World Cup goalscorer

Ronaldo scored 11 goals at the FIFA World Cup, finishing as Portugal's highest goalscorer in the competition's history.

6. Most goals at the European Championship finals

His 14 goals across six European Championship campaigns make him the competition's leading goalscorer in final tournaments.

7. Most European Championship appearances

Ronaldo featured in 30 matches across six editions of the European Championship, another record that reflects his remarkable longevity at the highest level.

8. Most European Championship goals including qualifiers

Ronaldo’s overall tally stands at 55 goals when qualifying matches are included, giving him the highest goalscoring record in the competition's history.

9. Most international hat-tricks

Ronaldo registered 10 hat-tricks for Portugal, which is the highest number by any player in men's international football. He also scored four goals in a match on two occasions.

10. Scored in 23 consecutive calendar years

From 2004 through 2026, Ronaldo found the net for Portugal in every calendar year, completing an extraordinary 23-year goalscoring sequence.

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