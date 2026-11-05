Cristiano Ronaldo retires: When he moved aside two Coke bottles, triggering a $4 billion market-value drop

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football, bringing an end to a 23-year career with Portugal. The 41-year-old leaves the national team as men's international football's record goalscorer, with 146 goals in 234 appearances. He also helped Portugal win Euro 2016 and the Nations League in 2019 and 2025.

Ronaldo said it was time to "hand back the number 7 shirt", describing the decision as emotional and difficult. As he steps away from the international game, one moment away from the pitch also stands out: the day he moved two Coca-Cola bottles aside at a press conference and held up water instead.

The Coca-Cola moment that went viral

At a Euro 2020 press conference in June 2021, Ronaldo pushed aside two Coca-Cola bottles placed in front of him. He then picked up a bottle of water and said, "Água", Portuguese for water. Coca-Cola was an official sponsor of the tournament, and the brief gesture quickly spread across social media.

The incident drew attention to the influence athletes can have beyond sport. Coca-Cola's share price fell 1.6% that day, with reports estimating a roughly $4 billion drop in its market value. However, the company's finance chief later said the episode had not directly affected sales. The market movement should not be treated as proof that Ronaldo's gesture alone caused the decline.

Ronaldo's action was widely praised because it sent a simple message about choosing water over a sugary soft drink. His visibility as one of the world's best-known athletes gave the moment a reach that a conventional health message might not have had.

He had promoted sugary drinks earlier in his career

The moment also came with a complication: Ronaldo had previously appeared in advertisements for sugary drinks. He had done promotional work for Coca-Cola in China in the mid-2000s and had also worked with rival brand Pepsi. He featured in a Coca-Cola advertisement in 2006.

That history does not erase the impact of his 2021 gesture. It does, however, put it in context. Ronaldo's public choice to move the bottles and reach for water was a visible rejection of a product he had once helped promote.

The gesture was not a detailed public-health campaign, but it was clear and memorable. By choosing water in front of cameras, Ronaldo used his platform to model a healthier option. The moment showed how a small action by a high-profile sportsperson can prompt a much wider conversation about the products associated with sport.

As Ronaldo leaves international football, the Coca-Cola incident remains one of the moments that demonstrated his influence beyond the pitch: not through a goal or trophy, but through a simple choice that millions saw.

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Cristiano Ronaldo announces retirement from international football