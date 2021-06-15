'Drink water': Cristiano Ronaldo removes cola bottles at Euro 2020 press conference | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Cristiano Ronaldo

A video of ace footballer Cristiano Ronaldo replacing cola bottles with water has been doing rounds on the internet. The Portuguese star, who did not seem pleased with cola bottles at the Euro 2020 presser, moved them away and even said “agua” (Portuguese for water) asking people to prefer water over soft drinks.

The 36-year-old is arguably among the fittest athletes on the international stage and he didn't hold back in making his health statement about water. 'Coca Cola' is an official sponsor of the ongoing Euro 2020 and it's yet to be seen if UEFA takes any action against the Juventus forward.

Ronaldo will be eyeing a couple of milestones when Portugal take on Hungary in their opening game on Tuesday (June 15). He needs six more goals to become the all-time leading scorer for a men’s national team, and one more for the record of most goals at the European Championship.

If Portugal advances further in Euro 2020, Ronaldo even has a chance to break Iran striker Ali Daei’s record of 109 goals and break a tie with Michel Platini at the continental tournament.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been heavily linked with his old club Manchester United. Ronaldo, however, refused to comment anything over his return to Old Trafford.

“I’ve been playing at the highest level for many years so this doesn’t phase me at all, if I were 18 or 19 maybe I’d have some sleepless nights but I’m 36 years old and whatever comes next will be for the best, whether that’s staying at Juve or getting a transfer.

“The crucial thing now is the Euros. It’s my fifth Euros but for me, it’s like my first so I want to start on the right foot, we want to play a good match and have only good thoughts in our first match to our last,” he told reporters.