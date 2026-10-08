Cristiano Ronaldo posts heartfelt farewell message for Lionel Messi after latter's international retirement

Legendary Argentine footballer Lionel Messi has retired from international football. One of the greatest players to grace the pitch, Messi recently played his farewell game for Argentina as the side took on Benin. It is worth noting that despite a subpar start to his international career, where Messi failed to win the FIFA World Cup in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2018, he also lost several finals at the Copa América.

However, Messi finally realised his dream as he led Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title, multiple Copa América titles, and propelled Argentina to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final as well, where the side lost to Spain in the summit clash.

With Messi playing his final international game against Benin, billions of eyes were on the clash, and Messi’s lifelong competitor on the pitch, Cristiano Ronaldo, came forward as well. As Messi posted a farewell note on his Instagram, Ronaldo was quick to post a heartfelt comment for the legendary Argentine.

"Leo, so many years defending your country and a history that will last forever. All my respect for what you have achieved with Argentina. A hug,” Ronaldo commented.

What did Messi say in his Instagram post?

After his farewell game against Benin, Lionel Messi came forward and posted a heartfelt message for his fans, where he encapsulated his journey with the national team and thanked his fans for all the love and support that they have shown him across the years.

"Yesterday was my last game, and I already miss wearing blue and white. I know I'm making the right decision. It was an incredible road, filled with joys and also some sorrows, but I'm clear that it was worth every step I took. And I'm left with a lot to say. It is impossible for me to express everything I feel in a few words or in a post,” Messi posted.

"This trip would have been impossible without my family, who always stood by my side and supported me, especially during the difficult times, when I needed it most. They were also indispensable: my friends, all the colleagues and technicians I had, along with their technical bodies,” he added.

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