Cristiano Ronaldo moves to Saudi, to play for Al Nassr until...

After his fallout with Manchester United and Portugal's exit from the quarter-finals stage of the FIFA World Cup, star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to move on to a new destination. After weeks of speculations and numerous media reports, it is now confirmed that Ronaldo will move to Saudi Arabia and will play for Al Nassr until 2025. Just before the World Cup, Cristiano parted ways with Manchester United and was a free agent till now. Al Nasr on Friday announced that they have signed Ronaldo on a 2-1/2 year contract.

Saudi Arabia might mark the swansong of the star footballer's career who has expressed his desire to retire at 40. Undoubtedly Ronaldo, besides Messi, is one of the greats of the game, and how he fares for his new club Al Nasr will be pretty interesting to see. Things got pretty bitter between Ronaldo and Manchester United after his explosive interview with English journalist Piers Morgan and since then, the star soccer player has been a free agent. The Saudi Arabia club without disclosing any financial details issued a statement saying that the five-time Ballon D’or winner will join the club and will play for them till 2025. As of now, the media has estimated Cristiano Ronaldo's worth to be more than 200 million euros ($214.04 million).

Cristiano Ronaldo in a statement said:

I am fortunate that I have won everything in European football and I feel that now is the right moment to share my experience in Asia. I am looking forward to joining my new teammates and together with them, I will do my best to help the club achieve success.

The Portuguese star has won two La Liga titles, two Spanish Cups, four Champions League titles, and three Club World Cups with Real Madrid from 2009-18. Ronaldo has some staggering numbers to his name and has more than 800 goals overall for club and country.

