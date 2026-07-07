Cristiano Ronaldo matches unwanted record with heartbreaking loss against Spain in FIFA World Cup 2026

New Delhi:

The journey of Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo ended in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The side took on Spain in the round of 16 stage of the tournament in Dallas, and with Spain registering a 1-0 victory, Portugal have been knocked out of the competition.

It is worth noting that the loss was Ronaldo’s eighth loss in the tournament, and doing so, the 41-year-old has become the player with the most losses in FIFA World Cup history. He achieved the unwanted feat with his loss against Spain, and with him announcing the tournament as his final World Cup, fans will not catch a glimpse of Ronaldo in a Portugal jersey in the World Cup anymore.

The 41-year-old shares the record with Australia’s Matthew Leckie and South Korea’s Hong Myung-Bo, Son Heung-Min, and Mexico’s Antonio Carbajal. In one of the most heartbreaking exits in the tournament, Ronaldo’s dream of winning the World Cup has broken, and the goal will forever remain unfinished for one of the greatest players of all time.

Roberto Martinez weighs in on not taking Ronaldo off

Furthermore, after the game, one of the most discussed topics was the head coach Roberto Martinez deciding to keep Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch and not taking the veteran off the pitch when Goncalo Ramos was prepared to come on.

"He has been an exemplary captain. I got to Portugal at a time when there was a lot of confusion and questions (about him). As far as his position, he has been an example in terms of the goals, but also the averages, the assists he has given in the attacks, counter-attacks,” Martinez said after the game.

"When you are a team who need a goal, you cannot take him off. He's physically very capable, in open space and from dead balls; anything in the box, you need his experience," Martinez said.

As for the game, it was Mikel Merino's sole goal that helped Spain qualify. The substitution of Ferran Torres and Merino that changed the game for the 2010 champions, and Spain will hope to put in another good showing in their next game against Belgium.

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