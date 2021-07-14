Cristiano Ronaldo is idiot, sick man, says Florentino Perez in leaked audios: Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez with Cristiano Ronaldo

After leaking audios of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez making alleged derogatory remarks against club legends like Iker Casillas and Raul Gonzalez, Spanish daily El Confidencial came up with further audios where Perez was allegedly heard calling Cristiano Ronaldo an idiot and a sick man.

"(Ronaldo) He's crazy. This guy is an idiot, a sick man. You think this guy is normal, but he's not normal, otherwise, he wouldn't do all the things he does. The last nonsense he did, that he saw all the time. world world .. Why do you think he does that stupid thing?" Perez allegedly said as transcribed by Marca.

He further added that Cristiano's agent Jorge Mendes has no command over Ronaldo and his other client Jose Mourinho, who managed the club for three seasons.

"Mendes does not command anything in him. Just as he does not command anything in Mourinho. Even for the interviews. Nothing. No fucking case. These are guys with a terrible ego, both spoiled, the coach and him, and they don't see reality, because both of them could earn much more money if they were otherwise.

"These are two abnormal, because we are talking about a lot of money in the field of image rights. Also, with that face that they have, with that defiant way, that everyone dislikes them ... If the publicity is the opposite, it is the opposite!" Perez allegedly said.

Perez further went on to call Mourinho an idiot for being too much about himself during his tenure at Real Madrid while calling former Real Madrid left back Coentrao mad for driving without a license.

"Right now Coentrao is shit and Mourinho is an idiot ... It is not that he does not want to play. . Well, he's a bit abnormal. He drives without a license ... That said, he's been overwhelmed by the pressure and that's being sick. But the other doesn't care if he's sick because it kills him. 'You're shit," Perez said.