Cristiano Ronaldo in tears as Portugal pays tribute to Diogo Jota after Croatia clash | Watch

Toronto:

Portugal put forth a good showing in the round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026! The side took on Croatia in the crucial clash at the Toronto Stadium on July 3rd, and after 90 minutes of thrilling play, Portugal came out on top with a 2-1 victory as they secured their place in the round of 16 stage of the tournament.

The clash saw Croatia take the lead first in the game as Ivan Perisic scored a brilliant goal. However, the side then gave away a penalty that was converted by Cristiano Ronaldo. Furthermore, Portugal doubled the score, with Goncalo Ramos scoring a brilliant header in the dying stages of the game.

The drama did not stop there as Croatia equalised once more with seconds left on the clock, but to no avail, as it was called offside, and Portugal won the game and advanced further into the tournament.

After the game, the entire Portuguese side was captured paying tribute to the late Diogo Jota, who passed away in a car accident in 2025. Skipper Cristiano Ronaldo was visibly emotional as the side paid tribute to their former striker.

Ronaldo weighed in on the tribute after the game

Speaking on the same, Cristiano Ronaldo came forward and talked about what it means for the side to have qualified and how unbelievable it is to be without Jota in the tournament as well.

"We knew it before the game. It was a special moment. We speak today, our group, about that, the coincidence of life, it's unbelievable. I was amazed because of the situation today. It means a lot to us, not only because we won the game, but also the way we won the game. It was a difficult game, we knew it,” Ronaldo was quoted as saying by NDTV.

With the berth to the round of 16 secured, Portugal will be taking on Spain next. Another fiery clash awaits the side, as Spain has been in impeccable form and recently registered a dominant win over Austria in the round of 32 stage of the tournament as well.

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