Cristiano Ronaldo headed to European club? Al-Nassr boss Rudi Garcia reveals

Cristiano Ronaldo might not have won the World Cup, but this doesn't diminish the light on his legendary career and the heroics that he has displayed on the soccer pitch. The Portuguese skipper is one of the greats of the game and his feats are legendary. CR7 has currently hit a rough patch in his career and he is struggling at the moment, with his form and fitness. Ronaldo played his last World Cup match for Portugal in Qatar and he has given clear indications about it.

By the time, the next World Cup arrives, Cristiano will be 40 years old and he certainly is not in the favour of going through to grueling schedule to keep himself fit for the next global soccer tournament. Many criticized Ronaldo's decision to move to Saudi Arabia and play for Al-Nassr. In an explosive interview with English journalist Piers Morgan, Cristiano said that he wants to play competitive football and dismissed rumours of going to South Asia. After the World Cup things changed drastically for Cristiano Ronaldo and he had no other option, but to go to Saudi Arabia. Now, the boss of Al-Nassr F.C., Rudi Garcia has given some important insights on CR7 and his future

Rudi Garcia said:

Cristiano Ronaldo is a positive addition and his importance as a player can't be discounted. He plays a massive role in nullifying the game plan that the defenders have in place. Undoubtedly he is one of the best players in the world and is one of the greats that the game has ever seen but he will not finish his career here in Al-Nassr. In my opinion, Europe will be his last dance.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner received a lot of flak from soccer experts and fans after he ended up signing the most lucrative contract in world football. Just days before Portugal's first match in the World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo had been released by Manchester United as a free agent. As of now, CR7 has made two appearances for the club and he is still waiting for his first goal.

