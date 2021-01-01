Cristiano Ronaldo greets fans on 2021, hopes the year be remember for best reasons

Image Source : CRISTIANO RONALDO/FACEBOOK Cristiano Ronaldo with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, and kids.

Juventus football mega star Cristiano Ronaldo took to Facebook to wish his fans on the new year, saying "may 2021 be a year to always remember for the best reasons".

The 35-year-old Portuguese footballer acknowledged that it was a painful year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and urged people to bounce back from their miseries in 2021.

"2020 was not an easy year, there's no doubt about it. No one can be indifferent to the pain and suffering that COVID-19 brought upon the world. But now it's time to bounce back and show that, together, we can make a difference. Because no matter how hard is the fall, what really defines us is the way we get back on our feet and how fast we are ready to face new obstacles," Ronaldo said in a Facebook post while sharing a picture with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, and kids.

So let's try to turn 2021 into a turning point, a new beginning, a fresh start. Because all us - and I do mean all of us - can still become better versions of ourselves. And if we do it all together, that might actually be the secret to turn things around for the better. Happy New Year! And may 2021 be a year to always remember for the best reasons!" he added.

Recently, Ronaldo won the 'Player of the Century' award at the Globe Soccer Awards.

Barcelona's Lionel Messi, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, and former player Ronaldinho were also in the race to bag the accolade but the Portuguese outclassed all to clinch the award.