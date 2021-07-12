Cristiano Ronaldo finishes as top scorer at Euro 2020

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo finished as the top scorer at the European Championship with five goals. Ronaldo had the same number of goals as Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick but the Portuguese great will get the award because he had an assist.

Portugal was eliminated from the tournament after losing to Belgium 1-0 in the round of 16.

Ronaldo enjoyed a hot form at the Euro 2020 with his two goals from the spot against France helped Portugal reach round of 16. While the team finished third in the group behind France and Germany and qualified as one of the four best third-place team, the Juventus forward goal-scoring spree helped him achieve something major.

The brace took Ronaldo's goal tally to five in the tournament but 109 for the national team; helping him equal the all-time most international goal record held by Iran's Ali Daei. The 36-year-old veteran football reached the milestone in 178 appearances for the Selecao in comparison to Daei's 149.

Ronaldo's five goals in the group stages took his overall tally in the European Championship to 14 and is five more than France legend Michel Platini. This is also Ronaldo's fifth Euro Cup with his first goal in the tournament, also his debut goal in international football, came in 2-1 loss to Greece in the opening game of Euro 2004 in Portugal, where the hosts later lost to Greece 1-0 in the final.