As Cristiano Ronaldo bids farewell, 'UNITED' fans salute 'MANCHESTER' legend

It was always coming, everybody saw it coming and surprisingly neither Ronaldo denied it nor did Manchester United. During a crucial juncture in the World Cup and just before Portugal's opening match, Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United have officially decided to part ways. A journey, a love affair that promised so much about legacy & mutual respect has ended in a fizzer. Ronaldo is Manchester United's gift to the world, there is no grain of doubt about that, but as of now, there is more bad blood as compared to good vibes between CR7 & ManU.

The Piers Morgan interview that Ronaldo gave is not the only thing to blame for, there are far greater things that have happened which has also put his credibility under the radar. Things were not at all rosy between Dutch-based Erik ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo and he has now openly said that Hag doesn't respect him. Cristiano's feat on the soccer pitch is legendary and will be savored by generations to come. The world has been lucky to witness his heroics, but the initial glimpses of greatness came out when he was sporting that iconic red jersey & playing for Manchester United. Rival sporting club, Manchester City were in contention when Ronaldo was all set to leave Juventus, but a call from Sir Alex Ferguson was all that took to convince him to return to his home, the Theater of Dreams. Manchester fans were elated to know about Ronaldo's return but as of now, they stand divided. For some of them, the club is important and for others, the man who has added to the club's reputation in every possible manner.

Reacting to the split Ronaldo said:

I love Manchester United. And I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge. I wish Man Utd all the best.

This certainly speaks volumes about the association Ronaldo has with Manchester United. Ronaldo has staggering numbers at Old Trafford. In 346 appearances, Ronaldo has scored 145 goals. As soon as the news came out, Netizens thanked Ronaldo for his iconic association with Manchester United.

Here's how soccer fans, especially Manchester United fans reacted:

