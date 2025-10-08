Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first active footballer to turn Billionaire Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first active footballer to reach a $1 billion net worth, boosted by his Al Nassr contract and major brand deals. At 40, he remains committed to playing, saying he still has more to give to the game and his country.

Dubai:

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first professional footballer to achieve billionaire status, according to the latest rankings by the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. This marks a significant financial milestone for the Portuguese star, fueled by his record-breaking contract with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr and a series of lucrative brand partnerships.

Earlier this year, Ronaldo extended his deal with Al Nassr in a contract reportedly worth more than $400 million, which is tax-free, giving a huge boost to his earnings. This agreement not only made him the highest-paid player in the world but also helped him join the exclusive group of billionaires worldwide. Along with his salary, Ronaldo’s endorsement deals with global brands such as Nike and Armani have played a critical role in increasing his net worth.

Despite turning 40, Ronaldo has shown no signs of slowing down or considering retirement anytime soon. In a recent interview with Canal 11, he addressed his family’s concerns about his longevity in the sport but insisted that he still feels motivated and physically capable of contributing at the highest level.

“People, especially my family, say: 'It's time for you to stop. You've done everything. Why do you want to score a thousand goals? But I don't think so. I think I'm still producing good things, I'm helping my club and the national team, and why not keep going? I'm sure that when I finish, I'll be fulfilled, because I gave it my all. I know I don't have many more years, but the few I have, I try to enjoy to the fullest,” Ronaldo said.

Ronaldo honoured with Prestige Globe award

Adding to his accolades, Ronaldo received the prestigious Portugal Football Prestige Globe award recently. He described the honour as a recognition of his ongoing dedication and passion for football rather than a career capstone.

“It's not an end-of-career award. I see it as recognition of years of effort, dedication, and ambition. I like winning, helping the younger generations-and they also help me maintain my level and continue competing. That's what excites me: competing with the younger ones. I still have a passion for this,” he said.

Ronaldo is also the highest scorer in men’s international football history, having netted 141 goals in 223 appearances for Portugal. His current focus is to do well for Al Nassr, but most importantly, to challenge for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.