Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi, wins best Ballon d'Or of all time award for the 2007/08 season

Cristiano Ronaldo has defeated arch-rival Lionel Messi and has won the Best Ballon d’Or of all time award. It is worth noting that France Football published the final BOAT (Ballon d’Or of all time) standings on October 28th, two days after the Ballon d’Or gala in London.

It is worth noting that the BOAT award was given based on fan voting and Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2007/08 season with Manchester United, where he propelled the side to a league title and the Champions League title. Ronaldo went on to win the Ballon d’Or for his sensational performances throughout the season as well.

Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2017/18 Ballon d’Or victory came in third, with Lionel Messi finishing in second for his 2012 victory. Interestingly, the poll opened on October 1st and closed on October 27th. Each vote cost one euro, with multiple ballots being allowed.

Furthermore, only players with two or more Ballon d’Or victories were candidates in the competition, with the likes of Ronaldo Nazario, Marco van Basten, and many more legends featuring in the list as well.

Harry Kane took home the Ballon d’Or 2026

Speaking of the Ballon d’Or 2026, England and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane won the Ballon d’Or and the men’s striker of the year award for his exceptional performances for the club and country throughout the season. After his victory, Harry talked about being speechless and thanked his family and friends for their support throughout his career, which helped him reach the pinnacle of world football. Kane had the second best goal scoring season of the 21st century, behind Lionel Messi.

“I’m almost speechless. (Luckily) I have this list here. Thank you to France Football, to the Ballon d’Or for putting on this amazing event. Being here in London has made it extra special. It looked like a good omen for me tonight so thank you very much. Thank you to everyone who voted for me, I can imagine it was really tough this year, some of the incredible players I was up against, some of my team-mates, some world-class players in the room tonight,” Kane said in the ceremony.

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