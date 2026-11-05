Cristiano Ronaldo announces shocking retirement from international football

New Delhi:

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially announced his retirement from international football on Thursday, drawing the curtain on a monumental 23-year career with the Portugal national team. The 41-year-old superstar confirmed his decision in an emotional video message posted to his Instagram account.

In the video, Ronaldo revealed that he will step away from duty following the upcoming international break. The announcement marks the conclusion of one of the most remarkable international runs in sports history, leaving Portugal to transition into a new era without their iconic leader and long-serving captain.

Ronaldo leaves international football as its standard-bearer, holding the all-time men's records for both international goals and caps. Having made his senior debut for the team in 2003 as an 18-year-old prospect, he went on to represent his country at five World Cups and six European Championships, scoring an unprecedented 146 goals in 234 appearances.

The peak of his international career came in 2016, when he captained Portugal to their first major international trophy at UEFA Euro 2016 in France, followed three years later by victory in the inaugural 2019 UEFA Nations League tournament.

Why sudden retirement?

The decision comes after Portugal’s elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a tournament Ronaldo previously confirmed would be his last World Cup appearance. While the Al Nassr forward had initially considered continuing with the national squad, recent months brought heightened scrutiny, including a public tactical disagreement with head coach Jorge Jesus after Ronaldo was benched during a Nations League match against Norway.

Though Ronaldo had repeatedly insisted he remained available for selection, his decision to officially step down gives Portugal's technical staff a clear path toward building around a younger generation of attacking talent.

"To the Portuguese people, the day has come for me to hand back the number seven shirt of our national team," Ronaldo said in an Instagram video. "I never felt it belonged to me alone, but for 23 years I had the privilege and responsibility of wearing it, defending it and carrying it with me into stadiums all around the world.

"Today the time has come to pass it on to the future. It was not an easy decision, because some decisions are not made with the mind alone - they are also made with the heart. A journey that began in August 2003 and changed my life forever has come to an end," he added.

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