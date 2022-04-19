Cristiano Ronaldo and his wife mourn the death of their new born baby

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ronaldo during a match. (File Photo)

Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo announced that he and his partner Georgina Rodriguez lost their newborn baby boy. Ronaldo took to social media and requested privacy.

Ronaldo and Georgina had earlier confirmed on social media that they were going to become parents to twin babies.

The 37-year-old who is the father of four other children wrote in an Instagram post: "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel." "The birth of the baby girl has only given them the strength to deal with the pain of losing the boy," he added.

The Manchester United player who returned to Old Trafford ahead of the ongoing season has scored 15 goals in the Premier League.

Manchester United's next match is scheduled for Tuesday night against Liverpool.