Copa Dey Rey 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Alcoyano Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast

Copa Del Rey 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Alcoyano Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast

What time will the Real Madrid vs Alcoyano match kick-off?

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid will kick-off their Copa Dey Rey campaigns in the round of 32 on Wednesday night in away matches against lower division sides. Carlo Ancelotti's side, who saw their 11-game unbeaten run come to an end against Getafe on January 2, will eye revenge as they travel to face third-tier team Alcoyano, who last season dumped them out of the cup at the same stage despite playing the last 20 minutes with 10 men. Real Madrid could still be without Vinicius Jr with COVID-19 while Ancelotti will no doubt rotate his side following the January 2 defeat, with players such as Nacho Fernandez, Andriy Lunin and perhaps even Gareth Bale given a chance in their starting 11. (IANS)

TheCopa Del Rey match Real Madrid vs Alcoyano will kick off at 2:00 am IST on Thursday (Wednesday morning), January 6, at Stamford Bridge.

What TV channel will show the Real Madrid vs Alcoyano match?

There will be no Live TV telecast of the Copa Del Rey match Real Madrid vs Alcoyano in India.

How can I live stream the Real Madrid vs Alcoyano fixture?

There will be no official Live streaming of the Copa Del Rey match Real Madrid vs Alcoyano on OTT platforms.