Copa America highlights: Lionel Messi scores twice and assists another in Argentina 4-1 Bolivia

Image Source : YOUTUBE/COPA AMERICA Argentina's Lionel Messi chips the ball over Bolivia goalkeeper Carlos Lampe during Copa America group A match in Cuiaba on Tuesday morning.

Lionel Messi continued his strong showing in Copa America with two goals and an assist as Argentina confirmed their group stage dominance with a 4-1 win over Bolivia in Cuiaba on Tuesday morning.

The Argentine superstar also became Argentina's most capped international player on Monday as this was his 148th appearance for Argentina; surpassing the mark previously held by retired defender Javier Mascherano.

His two goals and one assist helped Argentina ensure top spot in Group A, setting up a quarterfinal against Ecuador on Saturday.

The Barcelona striker, who holds the all-time Argentina high of 75 goals, is also seeking to break two South American records: Pele's as the top goal scorer of a national team (77 for Brazil), and Chile's Sergio Livingstone mark of 34 for most Copa America appearances (Messi has 31).

