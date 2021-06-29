Copa America highlights: Cavani ensures Uruguay win vs Paraguay with solitary goal

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/COPA AMERICA Uruguay's Edinson Cavani scores the winning goal vs Paraguay from the spot in Rio on Tuesday morning.

Edinson Cavani finally scored his second goal at the Copa America on Tuesday morning and it couldn't have come at a better time as the 1-0 win over Paraguay allowed his nation an early meet with defending champions and host Brazil in the knockout stages. Chile will now face Neymar and Co. in the next stage.

Uruguay will next face Colombia in the quarter-finals on July 4 (Sunday).

Edinson Cavani scored from the penalty spot in the 21st minute for the only goal of the match at the Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

The victory means this was Uruguay's second win on the trot after they defeated Bolivia 2-0 four days ago. The side earlier found it hard to get going in the competition with a 1-0 loss against Argentina, followed by 1-1 draw vs Chile in the group A.