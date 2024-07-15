Copa America awards: List of award winners, prize money and key numbers

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Emiliano Martinez won the golden glove award

Argentina won the Copa America earlier today beating Columbia in the final by 1-0 margin. After 0-0 draw in the regular 90 minutes, the game went into the extra time and when only eight minutes were left, Argentina's Lautaro Martinez found the nets and that goal was enough for them to lift the trophy. Lionel Messi was out of the field since the 66th minute after getting injured earlier in the clash.

Meanwhile, Columbia 28-match unbeaten streak in international football also ended with this loss. It was a brilliant campaign for them at the Copa America this time around but they fell short at the last hurdle with the Messi-led Argentina prevailing in thriller. The goalscorer Lautaro Martinez won the Golden Boot award for scoring five goals in the tournament while Argentina goal-keeper Emiliano Martinez won the Golden Glove award for not conceding a goal in five out of six matches.

Columbia's star player James Rodriguez won the player of the tournament award, known as Golden Ball in Copa America, as he finished with a staggering six assists in the competition. A whopping prize money was offered to the teams participating in the Copa America 2024.

Accordingly, Argentina took home $16 million (approximately Rs 133.66 crore) while the runners up Columbia won $7 million (approximately Rs 58.47 crore). Uruguay ended the tournament at the third place beating Canada and earned around Rs 35 crore as prize money.

List of award winners and prize money in Copa America 2024:

Golden Boot - Lautaro Martinez (Argentina) - 5 goals

Golden Glove - Emiliano Martinez (Argentina) - 5 clean sheets

Golden Ball - James Rodrigues (Columbia) - 6 assists

Argentina Prize Money - Rs 133.66 crore

Columbia Prize Money - Rs 58.47 crore