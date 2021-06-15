Copa America 2021: Messi inches closer to Diego Maradona free-kick record

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/COPA AMERICA Lionel Messi scored his 57th career direct free-kick goal in 1-1 draw vs Chile in group match of Copa America in Rio on Monday night.

Leo Messi began Copa America 2021 campaign with Argentina on a brighter note as he scored a direct free-kick in team's opener in Rio on Monday night. Despite putting Argentina ahead of Chile, the effort wasn't enough for win as Eduardo Vargas second-half strike ended the game in stalemate.

However, the goal being Messi's 57th goal from a direct free-kick overall meant the FC Barcelona star is now five goals shy of Diego Maradona's Argentina record of 62 goals from such a dead-ball situation.

In total for Messi, his 57 goals represent 7.6% of his 745 career goals while for Maradona, the 62 free-kicks over the 353 goals represent 17% of his goals. It's also worth pointing out that 50 of the goals came while playing for Barcelona. He also put himself 10 free-kick goals ahead of his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 47 such goals to his name.

In the all-time list, Messi is at the 11th spot and 20 goals away from Brazil set-piece expert Juninho, who has 77 goals to his name before retiring in 2013.

The other names in the top 10 lists in (ascending order) Rogerio Ceni - 59, Marcelinho Carioca, Ronald Koeman - 60, Zico - 62, Diego Maradona - 62, David Beckham - 65, Ronaldinho - 66, Victor Legrottaglie - 66, Pele - 70