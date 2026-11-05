Como become first team in UCL history to register extraordinary feat; Real Madrid, Man City survive scare

New Delhi:

Como delivered one of the most extraordinary results in Champions League history. They scored nine goals against Lens in an away match, which established a new benchmark for the biggest away victory in the Champions League era. The Cesc Fabregas-coached side produced a stunning show against Manchester United in their last UCL game and managed to keep up with another record-breaking evening in Europe.

With the 9-1 win, the Italian club has now climbed to fourth in the league phase standings following victories over RB Leipzig, Manchester United and Lens. They suffered in only one game against Feyenoord. They have scored 19 goals in European matches so far, which is also unprecedented, with only Queen's Park Rangers having managed the same figure in the 1976-77 UEFA Cup.

Como's latest achievement places them alongside Bayern Munich, who also scored nine times against Dinamo Zagreb in 2024. However, the broader European Cup record remains with Feyenoord, who defeated KR 12-2 in September 1969.

The victory also made Como just the third club to secure an eight-goal winning margin in the Champions League, joining Liverpool and Real Madrid, who previously recorded 8-0 home wins against Besiktas and Malmo respectively.

Sensational European night

It was an unforgettable night of high-stakes action across Europe, defined by a bizarre trio of chaotic 3-2 scorelines featuring the competition's heavyweight clubs. In Athens, Real Madrid produced a gritty comeback to edge past AEK Athens 3-2. After trailing twice to goals from Aboubakary Koita and Stavros Pilios, Los Blancos leveled through Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe before Federico Valverde blasted home a 91st-minute winner.

Meanwhile in Germany, Manchester City survived a stern test from RB Leipzig, grinding out a 3-2 victory. Leipzig twice hit back via Ridle Baku and Antonio Nusa, but Erling Haaland buried a clinical 78th-minute strike to secure all three points for Pep Guardiola’s side.

The biggest surprise came in Istanbul, where Liverpool suffered a shocking 3-2 defeat to Fenerbahce. Despite goals from Trey Nyoni and Alexander Isak, Vedat Muriqi's late header sealed a famous victory for the hosts.

Also Read: