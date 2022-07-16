Committee of Administrators submit draft of AIFF constitution to Supreme Court

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER AIFF Logo

All India Football Federation submitted the final draft constitution to the Supreme Court on Friday. This was framed by the Committee of Administrators (CoA).

AIFF acting general secretary Sunando Dhar said: "After a lengthy set of discussions with various stakeholders, the draft Constitution of the AIFF has finally been submitted to the honourable court.

"I would like to congratulate everyone involved in the process, on this swift move forward, and hope that with the new constitution in place, we can move ahead with developing Indian football."

The CoA comprises Justice (retired) Anil R Dave, former Chief Election Commissioner of India Dr. SY Quraishi, and former India captain Bhaskar Ganguly.

The apex court directed the CoA to assist in facilitating the adoption of the constitution and prepare electoral rolls to conduct elections of the AIFF at the earliest.

Since then, in the course of formulating the draft constitution, the CoA has "put in more than 150 hours of work and has spoken to all the AIFF’s stakeholders, including state associations, FIFA, AFC, ISL, and I-League clubs and considered suggestions forwarded by them".

Three days ago, the CoA sent the final draft constitution to the world football governing body, FIFA.

"After a lot of deliberation, we have finally narrowed down on a draft constitution that would put the AIFF in line with the National Sports Code, as well as help it function efficiently as a member association of the FIFA and the AFC," said Quraishi.

"We are confident that with these sets of changes, the federation will now be in a good position to guide Indian football further ahead."

Justice Dave stated: "We have taken into consideration all the stakeholders involved in Indian football and their respective valued points of view over the newly-framed constitution.

"We also received some suggestions from football lovers across the country and studied them minutely and seriously. I wish all parties involved the very best as we all try to take the beautiful game forward in India."

The next date of the Supreme Court hearing on the matter is 21st July. Once the Supreme Court gives a green signal, a Special General Body Meeting of the AIFF is expected to be called within seven days to approve the new constitution.

The elections will then be held within 30 days of the approval of the new constitution by the General Body of the AIFF.

(Inputs from PTI)