Cole Palmer sidelined with freak toe injury, expected to be back vs Barcelona

London:

Chelsea have been dealt an unexpected setback with Cole Palmer ruled out for at least another week after suffering a freak injury at home. The 23-year-old, who had been nearing a return from a two-month groin layoff, fractured his small toe after accidentally stubbing it on a door on Wednesday night, delaying his comeback just as he was preparing to rejoin full training.

Manager Enzo Maresca confirmed that Palmer will miss the upcoming run of fixtures, including Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Burnley, the Champions League clash against Barcelona, and the following weekend’s home match against Arsenal.

“He is probably not available for Saturday for sure, Barcelona for sure or Arsenal for sure. Unfortunately, he had an accident at home where he hit his toe. It is nothing important, but he won't be back in the next week. I wake up many times during the night - I hit my head, my legs, my everything - so it can happen,” Maresca said.

Palmer has not featured since Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat at Manchester United on 20 September. In his absence, the Blues have navigated 11 matches across all competitions, winning eight and losing two, a run that has kept them firmly in the top three of the Premier League. Still, Maresca made it clear how influential the England international remains to his system.

“I think that his team-mates are better players with Cole playing. I feel much better when Cole is on the pitch, and we all want Cole on the pitch. At the same time, when Cole is not on the pitch, we need to find a solution. The team is doing very well but we are better with Cole. He was almost back with us,” he added.

Chelsea’s options in Palmer’s absence

Chelsea will, however, regain options elsewhere, with Enzo Fernandez, Pedro Neto and Benoit Badiashile all available for the trip to Turf Moor. Maresca also addressed the situation regarding Raheem Sterling and Axel Disasi, who remain in Chelsea’s so-called “bomb squad,” despite Disasi briefly training with the first team during the international window.

“Axel and Raheem are Chelsea players,” he said. “Axel is helping the second team, he's helping the younger players. During the international break we had just five, six players here, so we needed some second-team players. Axel was part of some sessions with second-team players, but I think it was just one session with us.”