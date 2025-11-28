Cole Palmer injury update: Will the England forward play in Chelsea vs Arsenal showdown in Premier League? Cole Palmer missed the marquee clash against Barcelona recently in the Champions League, which they won 3-0. Will the England forward play for Chelsea in the match against Arsenal on Sunday (November 30)? Here's an update:

New Delhi:

Cole Palmer is set to be back for Chelsea's clash against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, November 30. He is making a comeback from a toe injury sustained in an accident at home. However, Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca confirmed today that Palmer is in contention to start the top of the table clash against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

Maresca was delighted to have the striker back in the set up and admitted that he is their best player as well. "Having Cole back is good news and everyone is happy. He can help us a lot. He is arguably our best player and we are happy he is back. Now we have to give him time to be 100% fit. He has done fantastic in the past and no doubt he is going to do very good things for this club in the future," he said.

Chelsea are currently second in the Premier League standings with seven wins from 12 matches, to go with two draws. They boast of 23 points to show for their efforts and Cole Palmer's return will do a world of good for their confidence. They are also coming off a solid 3-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League and will be keen on going past the Arsenal defence on Sunday.

For the unversed, Palmer is coming back to play for the first time since September when he was ruled out due to a groin injury. He was close to returning to play before hurting his toe that ruled him out of the matches against Burnley and Barcelona.

Arsenal injury news ahead of Chelsea clash

Meanwhile, Arsenal are sweating over the fitness of Leandro Trossard and will undergo a fitness test ahead of the massive Chelsea clash. He was substituted in the first half of their win over Bayern Munich. Moreover, defender Gabriel is still recovering from the injury he sustained while playing for Brazil earlier this month.

“I'm quite confident, especially the way Gabi takes every injury and the way he's going to push everybody, that it's not going to be that long,” manager Mikel Arteta said.