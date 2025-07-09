Club World Cup: When and where to watch PSG vs Real Madrid semi-final clash? Paris Saint-Germain will play Real Madrid in the second semi-final of the Club World Cup. The winner of the match will play against Chelsea in the summit clash. Check out where to watch the marquee clash between two European giants.

New York:

European champion Paris Saint-Germain will take on Real Madrid in the second semi-final of the ongoing Club World Cup, on July 10 at the MetLife Stadium. The Luis Enrique side picked up a comfortable 2-0 victory over Bayern Munich in the Quarters, while Real Madrid looked rock solid for the majority of the time, but conceded two late goals against Borussia Dortmund. Regardless, they managed to win the game 3-2, courtesy of Kylian Mbappe’s volley in the dying minutes.

Reflecting upon that, Madrid coach Xabi Alonso stated that it’s okay for the team to suffer late goals, and noted that the players will learn from the mistakes. In the meantime, there are plenty of talks of Rodrygo leaving the club in the transfer window. With Arda Guler starting, the Brazilian has been warming the bench, and it might lead to his exit. Arsenal are currently the favourites to sign him.

Meanwhile, Dean Huijsen is set to miss the semis after being shown a straight red against Dortmund. Raul Asensio can replace him in defence, unless Alonso tries Aurelien Tchouameni.

On the other hand, PSG have been one of the most sought-after teams in Europe. However, two of their key players - Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez were shown reds in the match against Bayern. PSG will now have to sort their defence, while the likes of Vini Jr., Gonzalo Garcia and Kylian Mbappe might bother them. For PSG, star winger Ousmane Dembele has been in fine form and will be vital alongside Vitinha and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

PSG vs Real Madrid Broadcast Details

When is PSG vs Real Madrid match?

PSG vs Real Madrid will be played on Thursday, July 10.

At what time does the PSG vs Real Madrid match begin?

The PSG vs Real Madrid match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the PSG vs Real Madrid match being played?

The PSG vs Bayern Munich football match will be played at the MetLife Stadium.

Where can you watch the PSG vs Real Madrid match on TV in India?

The match between PSG vs Real Madrid won’t be broadcast on TV in India.

Where can you watch the PSG vs Real Madrid match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the PSG vs Real Madrid football match online on the DAZN app and website. Users need to log in to watch it for free.