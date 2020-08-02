Ciro Immobile matches Gonzalo Higuain's Serie A goal-scoring record with 36th goal

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ciro Immobile matches Gonzalo Higuain's Serie A goal-scoring record in a season with 36th goal

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile has matched the record for goals in a single Serie A season with 36.

In his last match of the season, Immobile finished off an exchange with Adam Marusic with one-touch midway through the first half of a 3-1 loss at Napoli on Saturday.

Current Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain also scored 36 in 2015-16 while with Napoli, improving by one goal on the previous mark set by Gunnar Nordahl 66 years earlier.

However, while Higuain scored only three of his goals in 2015-16 with penalties, Immobile had 14 penalties this season — around 40 percent of his total goals.

Immobile had already sealed this season’s European Golden Shoe award.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who finished second on this season’s scoring list with 31 to match Juventus’ club record, had 12 penalties.

The plethora of penalties was a product of a rule calling for involuntary handballs to be whistled as fouls.

The rule is expected to be revised for next season.

Fabián Ruiz, Lorenzo Insigne and Matteo Politano scored for Napoli.

The loss saw Lazio finish in fourth place — having trailed leader Juventus by just one point entering the break for the coronavirus pandemic.

