Christian Pulisic tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of World Cup qualifiers

London Published on: August 20, 2021 18:52 IST
Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has tested positive for COVID-19 less than two weeks before United States players are due to report for camp ahead of their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said Friday that the 22-year-old American had tested positive and was in self-isolation, ruling him out of Saturday's game against Arsenal.

The United States has three games crammed into a seven-day span when World Cup qualifying starts in September.

United States coach Gregg Berhalter plans to announce his roster next week. American players from European clubs and Major League Soccer teams will report to Nashville starting Aug. 29. The tam plays its opening qualifier at El Salvador on Sept. 2.

