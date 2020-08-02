Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Christian Pulisic, Cesar Azpilicueta won't be fit for Bayern Munich clash: Frank Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard conceded that skipper Cesar Azpilicueta and winger Christian Pulisic won't be fit for their UEFA Champions League clash against Bayern Munich next weekend.

On Saturday, Chelsea suffered triple injury blows during their FA Cup final defeat at the hands of Arsenal, who won their 14th title by recording a 2-1 victory.

Lampard revealed that Azpilicueta and Pulisic won't be fit in time for their UCL Round of 16 second leg against Bayern.

He also said winger Pedro dislocated his shoulder during the Arsenal clash and remains doubtful for next weekend.

"On the injuries, Lampard says Azpi and Pulisic have hamstring strains which need scanning but they won't be fit for next weekend," Chelsea's Twitter post read.

"Pedro might have a dislocated shoulder but that is not certain yet."

Following the defeat, Lampard also criticised his players for being complacent in the final.

Following Pulisic's opener in the fifth minute, Chelsea conceded two goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (28' and 67') to end up on the losing side.

"We got complacent, took time on the ball like it was a stroll," Lampard told BBC One.

"We didn't play well enough to win a final. A lot of today is on us.

"We started well for 10-15 minutes and we can only blame ourselves from that point.

"A final can never be a stroll and we allowed them back into the game. We were slow, we played back on ourselves, invited pressure," he added.

