Christian Eriksen once again collapses holding his heart, referee calls off match | WATCH VIDEO

New Delhi:

Denmark international Christian Eriksen once again suffered a heart-related problem during the match against Ukraine at Nature Energy Park in Odense on Sunday evening. He marked the second instance in Eriksen’s career. Earlier, during the Euros 2020, the 34-year-old collapsed on the ground as well, sending the football world into shock.

This time around, in the 65th minute of the match, Eriksen went down on the pitch. The midfielder appeared to clutch his chest before collapsing, prompting immediate concern among players, officials and spectators. The medical team was called in immediately and the referee called off the game as well. However, the Danish football association was quick to update the fans, confirming that the footballer was conscious.

The episode immediately drew comparisons with the dramatic scenes witnessed during Denmark's European Championship match against Finland in 2020. In that game, Eriksen suddenly collapsed near the touchline toward the end of the first half, forcing play to be suspended.

The horrors of Euros 2020

The atmosphere inside Copenhagen's Parken Stadium changed instantly as medical personnel rushed onto the field. Teammates surrounded the player while treatment was administered, and many Danish players were visibly emotional during the lengthy stoppage. Finland's players also left the field as emergency care continued.

Medical workers used a defibrillator while Eriksen's teammates formed a protective circle around him. After approximately 15 minutes of treatment, he was carried off on a stretcher. The remainder of the Denmark squad followed him from the pitch. Although the match was interrupted by the emergency, it eventually resumed at 12:00 am IST. Finland went on to secure a 1-0 victory over Denmark.

At the time of the Euro 2020 collapse, Eriksen was 29 years old and playing for Inter Milan. He spent a week in hospital after the incident before returning home to Denmark. During his recovery, doctors fitted him with a type of pacemaker.

Sunday's collapse in Odense once again raised concerns among supporters and teammates who remembered the events of 2020. While the Danish football association stated that Eriksen was conscious after the latest incident, the unexpected stoppage left those present anxiously awaiting further updates on the midfielder's condition.

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