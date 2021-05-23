Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Aston Villa vs Chelsea Live Streaming Premier League: Watch AVL vs CHE Live Online on Hotstar Star Sports JIO TV

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Live Streaming Premier League: Watch AVL vs CHE Live Online on Hotstar

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Live Streaming Premier League: Watch AVL vs CHE Live Online on Hotstar

When is the Premier League Match Aston Villa vs Chelsea? The Premier League Match Aston Villa vs Chelsea will take place on Sunday, May 23 2021. What are the timings of Premier League Match Aston Villa vs Chelsea? The Premier League Match Aston Villa vs Chelsea will start at 8:30 PM IST. Where is the Premier League Match Aston Villa vs Chelsea being played? The Premier League Match Aston Villa vs Chelsea will be played at Villa Park. Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League Match Aston Villa vs Chelsea? There Premier League Match Aston Villa vs Chelsea will be shown live on Star Sports network. Where can you live stream the Premier League Match Aston Villa vs Chelsea? The Premier League Match Aston Villa vs Chelsea will live stream on Hotstar.

Chelsea will be sure of joining Manchester rivals City and United in the competition if it wins, and a victory for Liverpool will also almost certainly be rewarded with a Champions League spot. Chelsea is at Aston Villa and Liverpool hosts Crystal Palace — opponents with nothing to play for. Fifth-place Leicester realistically needs to beat Tottenham and hope either Chelsea or Liverpool fails to win. Brendan Rodgers’ side was in the top four for most of last season before missing out on the final day and a repeat looms for Leicester after dropping out of the qualification places by losing at Chelsea on Tuesday. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea Live Streaming Premier League on Hotstar.