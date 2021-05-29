Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Chelsea duo Mendy, Kante set to be fit for CL final

Chelsea is set to have goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and midfieder N'Golo Kante fit to start the Champions League final against Manchester City on Saturday.

Mendy has recovered from bruised ribs sustained in the English Premier League season-closing loss at Aston Villa on Sunday.

Kante has shaken off his latest hamstring problem.

There was a scare for City in training on Friday when midfielder Ilkay Gündogan collided with captain Fernandinho. But Gündogan is not being said to have a serious injury.

City is looking to win the competition for the first time and is making its debut in the final. It would be a third title, though, for its manager, Pep Guardiola, who won it twice with Barcelona (2009, 2011).

Chelsea is seeking a second Champions League title, after 2012, which is the last time the team was in the final.

Thomas Tuchel is the first manager to reach the final with different clubs in successive seasons, having lost with Paris Saint-Germain last year.

The final will take place in Estadio de Dragao in Porto.