Chelsea complete signing of Brazilian defender Thiago Silva

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Thiago Silva has joined Chelsea on a one-year contract from Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea FC has completed the signing of Brazilian defender Thiago Silva, who has signed a one-year contract with the club, having the option of a further 12 months.

His time as a Paris Saint-German player was coming to an end was one of the sub-plots on the big stage of the Champions League final at the weekend and he has opted to cross the English Channel to continue his long and distinguished career.

"I am so happy to be joining Chelsea. I am delighted to be a part of Frank Lampard's exciting squad for next season and I'm here to challenge for honours. See you soon Chelsea fans, I look forward to playing at Stamford Bridge very soon," said Silva.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: "We are delighted to be able to add a player of Thiago Silva's proven world-class credentials to our squad.

"Having performed at the highest level for many years, we have no doubt his experience and quality will complement the many exciting talents we already have here.

"Thiago will be an excellent fit and we hope he can add some new trophies to his impressive list of honours," he added.

His signing follows the addition on Wednesday of Ben Chilwell to the squad and continues the long tradition of top Brazilian players gracing the pitch for Chelsea. Malang Sarr also joined earlier this week and will be on loan in 2020/21.

Silva was an important player for Brazil as they lifted the Copa America at the Maracana last year and he has represented his country 89 times in total, scoring seven goals.

