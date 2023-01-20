Charlotte FC footballer Anton Walkes dies in Florida accident

Follow us on Image Source : AP Anton Walkes | File Photo

Charlotte FC, Anton Walkes' MLS club, announced that the soccer player passed away on Thursday as a result of an accident in Florida. Walkes, who began his career at Tottenham, was 25 years old at the time of his death. The club did not provide further information on the accident in its statement, which was released early on Thursday morning.

The Miami Herald reported he was involved in a collision between two boats on Wednesday near Miami Marine Stadium. Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said all at the club were “devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes.”

“He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met. Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch,” Tepper said.

Walkes started his professional career with Tottenham, a club that competes in the English Premier League, and later played for Portsmouth. He then signed with Atlanta United in the Major League Soccer (MLS) before moving to Charlotte for their inaugural season in 2022 in the league.

Also Read

(Inputs PTI)

Latest Sports News