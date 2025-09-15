‘Change the man’: Ruben Amorim makes massive claim after Manchester United’s derby humiliation Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim recently came forward and reiterated how he is not looking to change his philosophy after Manchester United suffered a humiliating loss against Manchester City in the Premier League.

MANCHESTER:

Manchester United continued their subpar run in the ongoing Premier League 2025-26, losing their second game of the season in four matches played so far. The side moved into 14th place in the standings and looks set for another underwhelming season under Ruben Amorim.

The side took on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester and faced a 3-0 loss, maintaining their bad form in the ongoing season. With the game’s completion, United’s manager, Ruben Amorim, came forward and gave his take on the game.

“I will do everything I can for Man United. This is my message to the fans. I’m suffering more than them. I won’t change my philosophy. If they [INEOS] want it changed, you change the man,” Amorim said in the post-match press conference.

In the game, Phil Foden opened the scoring in the 18th minute, with Erling Haaland scoring a brace in the second half, which helped City to a stellar victory. The win helped City move into eighth place in the standings, and the side will hope to maintain their run now.

Amorim gives his verdict on the game

Furthermore, Ruben Amorim pointed out exactly where Manchester United went wrong in the derby and how the goals that they conceded could have been easily avoided.

"If you look at the goals, we can avoid those goals. We can do better, especially for the second goal. The biggest difference was when we had transitions, we didn't score. In the second half, they did better in transition, and we suffered in those moments,” Amorim said.

"In these kinds of games, we need to be perfect, and, in this game, we were not perfect. The frustration is always the same, because of the amount of chances we need to score goals,” he added.

