Champions League: Manchester City held by resolute Leipzig in Germany; Inter beat Porto 1-0

Manchester City will have unfinished business in the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 after they were held 1-1 by Leipzig on Wednesday (February 22) evening. An early goal from Riyad Mahrez was canceled out by Joško Gvardiol in the second half as the affairs finished all-square with eyes now on the second leg in Manchester in three weeks. In the other game of the evening, Inter Milan beat Proto 1-0 to secure a slender advantage before the second leg takes place in Portugal.

Riyad Mahrez on target for City

Riyad Mahrez's first-half goal had seemingly set Pep Guardiola's side on their way to the quarter-finals as they dominated the early proceedings in Germany, but Leipzig bounced back and found a deserved equaliser through the head of Josko Gvardiol.

Neither side could find a winner on the night and the tie remains in the balance ahead of the second leg next month. The concern for City is that as against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, they could not capitalise when well placed to finish the contest.

Leipzig's reputation as a pressing team had most expecting the Bundesliga outfit to produce a high-energy performance in front of an excitable home crowd but City dominated from the outset. Possession of 74 per cent in the first half told the tale.

The opening goal of the game came when Jack Grealish nicked back possession and his forward pass was dummied by Ilkay Gundogan, allowing Mahrez to fire the ball low into the corner of the net. It was a deserved lead and put City in total control of the tie.

Marco Rose's side were much brighter in the second half, Benjamin Henrichs going close twice soon after his half-time introduction, and when Christopher Nkunku came on Leipzig really started to believe. The passivity of the first 45 minutes was forgotten.

Inter beat Porto 1-0

Substitute Romelu Lukaku scored the only goal as Inter Milan beat 10-man Porto in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. Lukaku converted a rebound after his first effort had bounced off the post in the 86th minute at the San Siro. Porto had a double chance at 0-0, but Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana denied both Zaidu Sanusi and Mehdi Taremi.

