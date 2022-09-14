Champions League: Man City host Dortmund, Real Madrid face Leipzig at home, Chelsea search for first win

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig

After a scintillating Tuesday evening in the UEFA Champions League, Wednesday evening is all set for big clashes as Manchester City host former winners Borussia Dortmund. The night will also see defending champions Real Madrid play host to RB Leipzig. Elsewhere, 2021 champions Chelsea will search for their first win of the season after they lost to Dinamo Zagreb.

A double from Erling Haaland, along with further efforts from Phil Foden and Ruben Dias helped secure a 4-0 win at Sevilla.

Although Borussia Dortmund are likely to provide tougher opposition than a side yet to register a win this term, Pep Guardiola’s men look tough to stop right now and recently added Manuel Akanji to their ranks. The defender spent four-and-a-half years at the Westfalenstadion before arriving at the Etihad earlier this month.

Dortmund's Champions League opener was a 3-0 stroll against Copenhagen thanks to strikes from Marco Reus, Raphael Guerreiro and Jude Bellingham, with the 19-year-old, a potential England skipper in the making, donning the captain’s armband for the final stages of the contest.

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig

Holders Real Madrid are in scintillating form. They came from behind to beat Mallorca and maintain their perfect start to the season on Sunday days after beating Celtic in Europe.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side outclassed the Scottish champions at a deafening Celtic Park, with second-half goals from Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric and Eden Hazard sealing the victory.

They lost Karim Benzema to injury in the first half and the Frenchman will be unavailable for the visit of RB Leipzig, with a return for Sunday’s derby against Atletico seeming more likely.

Chelsea vs Salzburg

Chelsea’s already poor start to the season took a further dive on Tuesday when they lost 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb, with the sacking of Thomas Tuchel coming roughly 12 hours later.

Todd Boehly acted swiftly to replace the German with Graham Potter, who has worked wonders this season with Brighton, taking them to fourth in the Premier League.

The Blues have gone backwards despite more than £250m of summer spending and have struggled at both ends of the pitch.

In other matches, former Champions Juventus and Benfica will go head-to-head in Turin, while Shakhtar Donetsk host Celtic in Ukraine. CL football will return to Ibrox as Rangers host Serie A leaders Napoli.

PSG travel to Maccabi Haifa in their first away match, AC Milan host Dinamo Zagreb and Copenhagen host Sevilla who try to come back to winning ways after a 4-0 defeat to Man City.

