Champions League: Lewandowski return's to Bayern, Liverpool face Ajax, Sporting entertain Spurs at home

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Robert Lewandowski

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) is all set for Matchday 2 as Robert Lewandowski's Barcelona face Bayern Munich in a blockbuster match. It was only in summer when Lewandowski crossed paths and switched to Camp Nou as he will to haunt his former side. In other games, six-time champions Liverpool entertain Ajax while Spurs travel to Lisbon to face Sporting.

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona: Lewandowski's homecoming

The clash in Munich will see old foe Lewandowski return to his former club. In 375 competitive appearances, the Polish striker broke practically all the major goalscoring records in Germany, and will always be regarded as one of the greatest players ever to play for the Bavarian giants.

Having joined Bayern in 2014 as a free agent from Borussia Dortmund, he quickly became a fan's favourite. In eight seasons, he won the Bundesliga at every attempt and netted 344 goals along the way, finishing as the top scorer in all but two of those campaigns.

Image Source : GETTYMohamed Salah

Liverpool vs Ajax: Clash of former champions

Liverpool were beaten 4-1 by Napoli in their opening Champions League game last week. After the clash manager, Jurgen Klopp admitted that the performance was the worst his side have produced in his seven years as manager. The Reds will have to do without the injured Andy Robertson for the clash at Anfield.

Image Source : GETTYRicharlison

Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham Hotspur: Winners on Matchday 1 collide

Both Sporting Lisbon and Tottenham won their respective encounters on Matchday 1 of the Champions League. Spurs beat Marseille 2-0 thanks to a brace from Richarlison. Sporting on the flip side produced a monumental performance as they won 3-0 away from home against Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt.

In other clashes, Bayer Leverkusen host Atletico Madrid, while PSG travel to Maccabi Haifa. Frankfurt face Marseille in France while Inter travel to Prague to face Viktoria Plzeň.

Latest Sports News